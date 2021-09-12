GenTrust LLC Purchases 31,604 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.92% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $848,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

URA traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,317,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,264. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.