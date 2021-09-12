GenTrust LLC Purchases 4,952 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.77. 807,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.18. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.