GenTrust LLC Purchases 51,275 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 9.3% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned 0.54% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $109,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.07. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.