GenTrust LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.74. The company had a trading volume of 351,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,694. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.29 and its 200-day moving average is $220.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $229.96.

