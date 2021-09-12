GenTrust LLC Purchases 755 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $18.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $736.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,121,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,420. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $667.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

