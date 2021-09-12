GenTrust LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $116.86. 736,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average of $116.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

