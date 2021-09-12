GenTrust LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.8% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,426,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,920. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $185.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

