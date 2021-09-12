GenTrust LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

GenTrust LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 182.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,540 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after buying an additional 101,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 241,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

