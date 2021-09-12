GenTrust LLC Sells 321 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after buying an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 275,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $490.09. The company had a trading volume of 828,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.46. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

