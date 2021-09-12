GenTrust LLC Sells 45,230 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GenTrust LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,230 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.47. 943,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,973. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

