GenTrust LLC Takes $14.49 Million Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 459,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,493,000. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 0.86% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,766,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,246,000 after buying an additional 371,498 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,656,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,778,000 after buying an additional 321,467 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 840,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 788,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 346,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 738,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 886,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

