Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,808 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Genworth Financial worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $44,827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540,288 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 54.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,189,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 506.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,791,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,216 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.43 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

