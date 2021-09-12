Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,488 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Genworth Financial worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth about $44,827,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,407,000 after buying an additional 5,540,288 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 54.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,189,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,684,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,003 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 506.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,791,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,216 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

