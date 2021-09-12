GeoDB (GEO) Price Tops $0.0929 on Major Exchanges

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $55,831.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00160332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044486 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,036,854 coins. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.