Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRPTF. Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 price objective on shares of Getlink and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPTF remained flat at $$16.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. Getlink has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

