Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

