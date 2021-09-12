Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.74.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.