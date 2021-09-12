Gitcoin (GTC) Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $9.46 or 0.00020577 BTC on major exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $134.29 million and $21.48 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00063045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00163391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044693 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.