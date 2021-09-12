Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.07. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.