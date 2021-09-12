Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 368 ($4.81).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLEN. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 336 ($4.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 341.95 ($4.47). The firm has a market capitalization of £44.73 billion and a PE ratio of 30.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 323.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 533.24.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.