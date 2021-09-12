Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Position Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 51.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 90,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $988.63 million, a PE ratio of -118.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMRE. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

