Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Increased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 579.7% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $166.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.38 and its 200-day moving average is $193.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.