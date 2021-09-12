GlobalBoost-Y Market Cap Reaches $908,455.61 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $908,455.61 and approximately $46,051.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,017.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.24 or 0.07469338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.77 or 0.00399335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.55 or 0.01413695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00127417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.04 or 0.00554227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.49 or 0.00494340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.95 or 0.00338899 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

