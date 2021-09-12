Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.40.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB stock opened at $324.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 183.16 and a beta of 1.26. Globant has a 12 month low of $165.50 and a 12 month high of $332.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.11 and its 200 day moving average is $234.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Globant by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.