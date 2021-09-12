Gnosis (GNO) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $418.53 million and $5.72 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $278.17 or 0.00614459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00157885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044246 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

