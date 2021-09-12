GoByte (GBX) Price Reaches $0.0953

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 157.1% against the dollar. GoByte has a market cap of $912,803.69 and approximately $16,181.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0953 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

