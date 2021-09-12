Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0064

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $150,361.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00074681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00132003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00184241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,881.19 or 1.00161047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.34 or 0.07292145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.00963006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.