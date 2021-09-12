GoldenPyrex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $577,752.55 and approximately $10.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00129915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00181572 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,229.90 or 1.00038689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.15 or 0.07294967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.35 or 0.00948559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003004 BTC.

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

