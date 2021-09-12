Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,087 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

AAAU stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83.

