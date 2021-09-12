Golos Blockchain (GLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $644,224.57

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $644,224.57 and approximately $203.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00085399 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 269,562,168 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

