GoNetwork (GOT) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $84,478.05 and $38,304.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded down 41.3% against the US dollar. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,884.77 or 1.00168863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00069872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00077007 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007237 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002212 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About GoNetwork

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

