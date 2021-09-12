Gourmet Galaxy Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $736,911.14 and $437,286.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00063442 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00163322 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002908 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014656 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044581 BTC.
Gourmet Galaxy Profile
Gourmet Galaxy (GUM)
is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance
.
According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “
Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.
