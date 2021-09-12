GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.42% of GP Strategies worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of GPX opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.83 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. GP Strategies Co. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

