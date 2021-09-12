GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,700 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.07% of GrafTech International worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,458,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 93.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,757,000 after acquiring an additional 857,362 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 66.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,540,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,329 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAF opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

