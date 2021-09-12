Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after buying an additional 711,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

