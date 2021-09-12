Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,408,000 after purchasing an additional 188,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 447,381 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 41.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,667,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,220,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.