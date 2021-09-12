Graphlinq Protocol Price Hits $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $632,576.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00062507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00159714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044412 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.