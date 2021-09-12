GravityCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $16,855.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00080048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00125773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.75 or 0.00180888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,711.76 or 1.00153114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.28 or 0.07240207 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00911612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002985 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,289,350 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.