Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) & Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Critical Analysis

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Support.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 21.39 -$3.76 million N/A N/A Support.com $43.86 million 11.61 $450,000.00 N/A N/A

Support.com has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greenpro Capital and Support.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94% Support.com -8.53% -8.90% -7.74%

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Support.com beats Greenpro Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees. It provides cloud-based technology platforms to companies in multiple industry verticals, and offers outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. The firm technology support services programs help consumers to create new revenue streams and deepen customer relationships. The company was founded by Cadir B. Lee and Mark Jonathan Pincus on December 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

