Grin Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $26.90 million and $2.15 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.42 or 0.07399729 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.90 or 0.00398429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.78 or 0.01405623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00126248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.18 or 0.00557206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.71 or 0.00484686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00340226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 83,561,880 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

