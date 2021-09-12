Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Market Capitalization Hits $830,426.19

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $830,426.19 and $1,568.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00160779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044494 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

