Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

