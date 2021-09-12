Gulden (NLG) Price Reaches $0.0171 on Top Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $21,881.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00395617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,145,295 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

