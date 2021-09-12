Gulden Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30,024.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $30,024.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00398046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,114,770 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

