GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.46 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $48.46 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,562,994 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

