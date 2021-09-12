Hacken Token Market Cap Achieves $38.94 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $38.94 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00128791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00181458 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,229.93 or 1.00296810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.33 or 0.07314009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.91 or 0.00940006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,166,060 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

