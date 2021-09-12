HaloDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 37.9% against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $7,648.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00074681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00132003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00184241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,881.19 or 1.00161047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.34 or 0.07292145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.00963006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003045 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

