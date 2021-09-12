Handshake Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $134.66 million and $633,074.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,893.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.54 or 0.07453219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.15 or 0.00399085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.71 or 0.01413507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00126960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.00554507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00494284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00339499 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 421,015,787 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

