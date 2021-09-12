Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Head to Head Survey

Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hang Lung Properties and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Lung Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Hang Lung Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hang Lung Properties has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hang Lung Properties and Video River Networks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Lung Properties $1.16 billion 8.94 -$331.40 million N/A N/A Video River Networks $1.63 million 8.34 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Video River Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hang Lung Properties.

Summary

Hang Lung Properties beats Video River Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car parking and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

