HARD Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.38 million and $7.50 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00184266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,821.71 or 0.99888625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.45 or 0.07284154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.74 or 0.00960786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,625,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

